ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – Bills safety Jordan Poyer has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Jordan Poyer ruled OUT for Sunday.



Everyone else appears good to go.#Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/aOj3WRiVUo — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) September 29, 2023

Poyer had missed Wednesday-Friday’s practice with a knee injury head coach Sean McDermott said he sustained in Week 3’s win.

Everyone else listed on the team’s injury reported practiced fully on Friday except CB Tre White (vet rest day).