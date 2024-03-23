Bills shore up interior offensive line depth, sign Will Clapp to 1-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills shored up their interior offensive line depth by signing free agent Will Clapp to a one-year contract on Friday.

Clapp has six seasons of NFL experience, including the past two with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he started a career-best 11 games at center last year. Clapp finished the season on injured reserve after hurting his knee in mid-December.

The 28-year-old spent his first four seasons with New Orleans after being selected by the Saints in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of LSU. Overall, he has 21 starts in 65 career NFL games.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, Clapp’s addition provides experienced depth to a line that’s in transition after the Bills released starting center Mitch Morse in a salary cap-saving move in early March. Buffalo also lost backup center Ryan Bates by trading him to Chicago this offseason.

Connor McGovern is expected to make the switch to center, with David Edwards projected to take over McGovern’s spot at left guard.