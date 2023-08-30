Bills sign players to practice squad following cut down

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – A day after cutting their roster down to 53 men, the Bills signed fourteen players to the practice squad on Wednesday afternoon.

Today's roster moves ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hhLqCBayEL — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 30, 2023

Also, Buffalo re-signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to the 53 man roster in a move that was to be expected.

QB Matt Barkley was placed on the injured reserve, leaving the team with just 2 quarterbacks on the roster. However, General Manager Brandon Beane plans to add another one in the coming day.

“We feel that we got enough weapons that we got to have someone out there that can run this offense,” Beane said on Wednesday.

Kyle Allen is the presumptive backup to Josh Allen, which Beane believes he’s more than capable of.

“If we didn’t believe Kyle could do it, we wouldn’t have kept him,” Beane said of Kyle’s abilities.