Bills to host Ravens in AFC Divisional Round

ORCHARD PARK, NY – The Buffalo Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC’s Divisional Round for the second time in five seasons at 6:30 pm on Sunday.

The Bills (13-4) played the Ravens (12-5) in week four of the NFL season with Baltimore taking a 35-10 win.

The game will feature the two favorites to win NFL MVP–Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The last time the two met in the postseason was in the 2020 NFL season with Buffalo winning 17-3 in a game where Jackson threw a 101-yard pick-six to Bills cornerback Taron Johnson.

The Ravens lead the all-time series 7-5.