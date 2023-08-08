Bills Training Camp Day 10: Preparing for preseason and more

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – This is the last week of Bills Training Camp and it leads right into to Buffalo’s first preseason game of the year on Saturday. The Bills will be playing the Colts at home in Orchard Park and preparing for that game is a huge goal for this week.

Not only do the players have to prepare physically for this game, but also mentally. It’s just as important when it comes to playing in the NFL. Head coach Sean McDermott doesn’t take the mental side of the sport lightly. He seems to highly prioritize that level of the game.

“I think that’s a big part of it is you have to be in a good spot mentally and that doesn’t happen the week of the Jets game it happens weeks before it,” said McDermott.

Playing games in front of 60,000-plus people is a difficult thing to prepare for mentally. Especially when most of those people are a part of the Bills Mafia.

Not only is this the last week of camp, but Monday was also a day of camp that no fans were allowed to come. The Bills closed off practice to the fans around town but did invite some familiar fans to come check out what they do.

Recently retired Syracuse Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jim Boeheim made an appearance at Bills Training Camp today. Along with Jim was his wife and their son Jimmy who also played at Syracuse.

The Boeheim’s have been Bills fans for a while and were super happy with the invite to come to camp. The family is also big fans of Josh Allen.

“I love him. I think he’s a great kid and I’ve talked to him a few times and he’s just a great guy and a great football player,” said Jim Boeheim.

“He brings so much joy to all Bills fans that get to watch him week in and week out,” said Jimmy Boeheim.

Jimmy loves the Bills so much he said he would sometimes stay up until three or four in the morning over in Europe to watch the Bills games during his past season playing professional basketball across the pond.

There are only two more days left of Bills Training Camp. Tuesday the team has off from practice. Then they practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Saturday is their first game of this year’s pre-season.