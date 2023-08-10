Bills Training Camp Day 12: Wrapping up from St. John Fisher University

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – Another Bills training camp has come and gone at St. John Fisher University. Now, the Bills *officially* turn their attention to the preseason.

“It’s been a productive camp. It’s always good to come up here the way we’re treated and see our fanbase in Western New York and the Rochester area in particular,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “

Fans in Rochester were treated to handfuls of practices with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, but Bills Mafia situated in the Buffalo area will have to wait a bit longer. The QB-WR duo will not play in Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. However, plenty of other players will play, including guys looking to make the team.

“You evaluate the whole part. Overall, you factor in the practices, you factor in the Red and Blue environment as somewhat of a different practice. Now we’ll be able to factor in a game,” said McDermott.