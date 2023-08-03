Bills Training Camp Day 7: Blue and Red anticipation builds

PITTSFORD, NY (WHEC) – Practicing in front of a few thousand fans is one thing. Running through the drills in front of tens of thousands is another.

That’s exactly what’s next for the Bills after Thursday’s training camp practice when they host the return of the blue and red scrimmage from Highmark Stadium on Friday night.

“We’re going to have a great opportunity to evaluate as coaches and Brandon [Beane] with his staff,” McDermott said. “Putting guys in a position that they haven’t been in in some time or ever especially for some of the new players.”

NFL rosters are cut from 90 to 53 men on one day as opposed years past where teams gradually did. It’ll force the Bills put their players in higher-leverage moments.

“There is going to be some mistakes because it gets stressful in some moments,” he added. “And we do that intentionally.”

Friday’s practice at Highmark Stadium is scheduled to start at 5:30pm.