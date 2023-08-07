Bills Training Camp Day 9: Jordan Phillips activated off PUP list.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – Day 9 of Bills training camp was a positive one for Jordan Phillips, who was activated off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

Phillips only started in one game for the Bills in 2022, but was key in relief, finishing the season with 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 6 QB hits.

Phillips, who turns 31 in September, had surgery on a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder during the offseason. It’s a territory Phillips has been in before, but not for a long time.

“My second surgery and my last one was in 2013 and it was a lot different then. Just the resources I had and everything, it was just like, you could almost take advantage of it… you have everybody catering to you,” said Phillips.

This time around, Phillips is older, and part of a strong Bills defensive line unit, where playing time isn’t guaranteed.

However, if Phillips can get back to 100%, he will be a major factor for the reigning AFC East champs.