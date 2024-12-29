Bills vs. Jets Preview: Buffalo tries to clinch two-seed in AFC

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets in a late-season AFC East Clash on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills (12-3) and New York Jets (4-11)

Kickoff: 1 pm, Sunday

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

The Bills can either be the AFC’s two-seed or three-seed, nothing else. With a win against the Jets, Buffalo would secure themselves as the two seed heading into week 18. With a loss, the Bills would would either need to win against the New England Patriots next week or need a Baltimore Ravens loss to the Cleveland Browns to clinch in week 18, to be the two seed. Otherwise, the Ravens jump them for the two-seed and Buffalo drops to the three-seed.

If the Bills beat the Jets, they will effectively be playing for nothing in week 18, standings-wise, and could rest their starters heading into the playoffs.

This marks the final home regular-season game for Buffalo and with a win, the Bills would improve to an undefeated 8-0 home record. The Bills could also improve to a 5-0 AFC East record.

The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Rasul Douglas

Bills starting cornerback, Rasul Douglas, has missed the Bills’ last two games and is expected to play in Sunday’s contest against the Jets.

In his absence, the Bills secondary has given up 473 and 253 passing yards, respectively. The unit has also been missing safeties Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin, who are both listed as questionable.

Douglas will be tasked, alongside Christian Benford, with one of the league’s better-receiving duos in Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson.