Bills vs. Lions Preview: Super Bowl tease?

DETROIT, MI (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills travel to Detroit as two of the NFL’s best look to improve their odds of earning a bye in the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills (10-3) and Detroit Lions (12-1)

Kickoff: 4:25 pm, Sunday

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

The Bills have already clinched an AFC East title, but still have plenty to play for, trailing the Kansas City Chiefs by 1.5 games for the top spot in the AFC standings. So the Bills have ground to pick up on the Chiefs, but Buffalo’s schedule gets significantly easier after Sunday (Patriots twice, Jets once at home). If Buffalo can beat the Lions, they would move their odds up from 22 percent to 36 percent to earn the one seed in the AFC. To hear more about the Bills odds to get the one seed, go here.

The Lions, currently sitting, at 12-1 and have a one-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC. The Lions also have a one-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North division lead. A win on Sunday for the Lions could further cement Detroit’s leads in both the NFC and their division.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Greg Rousseau

Last week, for the first time all season, the Buffalo Bills defense didn’t pick up a single sack in their loss to the Rams. Going up against the Detroit Lions, the top-scoring offense in the NFL, pressure will be important to keep Lions quarterback Jared Goff under duress. Greg Rousseau is the Bills leader in sacks with 6.5 and has three in the last five weeks. Despite a sour showing in LA, Rousseau’s performance will be pivotal to bring pressure against one of the NFL’s best offensive lines.

To hear more about how the Bills defense wants to bounce back after last week, go here.

Injury update

The team activated defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Baylon Spector from the injured reserve. Now rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is expected to play for the first time since November 3. Safety Kareem Jackson was elevated from the practice squad and could play Sunday. Both starting safeties, Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin, are listed as questionable.