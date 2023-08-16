Bills wide receiver Andy Isabella vying for roster spot

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – As the Bills continue to evaluate their roster before having to cut it down to the 53-men, wide receiver Andy Isabella is hoping he’s here to stay.

Isabella was picked up by the Bills just before training camp. He spent his first three years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and last year he played half the season with the Cardinals then went to Baltimore where he played only two games there.

“I mean I just play my game and let it speak for itself and just go hard,” Isabella said.

Buffalo is carrying thirteen wide receivers roster as of Wednesday, a number that’ll likely shrink once cuts are made.

Isabella caught all three of his targets in the team’s first preseason game against the Colts while wracking up 42 yards. Also, he returned three kickoffs for 48 yards and one punt return for five yards.

Offensive Coordinator, Ken Dorsey, sees the great aspects of Isabella so far in the short time he has been in Buffalo.

“He’s come in and has had very few mistakes mentally,” said Dorsey. “He’s in the rights spots and I think he’s gained a lot of trust within the quarterback room and I think he’s done a nice job.”

The Bills are heading to Pittsburgh this Saturday to play the Steelers and Isabella may have another chance to show his hardworking attitude.

“I’m just a tough hardworking dude that’s going to come out here and put my best foot forward and leave it all here for the city,” Isabella said.