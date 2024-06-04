Bishop Kearney wins New York’s first ever Flag Football Title

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – The Bishop Kearney Girls Flag Football etc0hed its name in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association record books over the weekend.

Kearney took down Sayville (XI) 39-20 in Cortland to win the state’s inaugural Division 2 Championship.

“Right now, talking about it, I’m like ‘ok, we actually did this,'” head coach Stephanie Strassner said on Monday afternoon. “Waking up today, same feeling. It was nothing but smiles and laughter and a really fun time.”