Bishop Kearney’s Haley Winn makes US national team at IIHF Championships

UTICA, NY (WHEC) – Rochester native, Haley Winn has been selected to the US National Team at the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship in Utica from April 3rd-14th for the second year in a row. She’ll be one eighteen returners.

Winn netted a power play goal in Team USA’s 6-1 win over Czechia on Saturday, the final day of the evaluation camp before rosters were finalized. This’ll be her seventh international event for USA Hockey.

Winn, fresh off of helping Clarkson University to Frozen Four this season, finished the 2024 campaign with 39 points (10 goals and 29 assists). Two years ago, her 23 points in 27 games were top five on the team.

Prior to Clarkson, Winn played four seasons at Bishop Kearney Selects.

Team USA opens up tournament play on Wednesday at 7pm against Switzerland.