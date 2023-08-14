Boogie Basham impresses in first pre-season game

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills opened the pre-season this past Saturday with a 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

An important part of these three games leading into the regular season is determining who’s worthy of a spot on the 53-man roster or more snaps in a game.

Boogie Basham made a good first impression, registering a sack and two additional tackles.

Though inconsistency has been a struggle for Basham in the past, Head Coach Sean McDermott is keeping a close eye on his development.

“He’s a young player growing right on and off the field. And what I saw yesterday in the last couple of days was a step up, a leveling up, if you will.”

Basham made 19 tackles last season but actually had his career high of three solo tackles back in 2021 against the Carolina Panthers. If the Bills continue to see his kind of actions from Saturday, he might just make some room for himself on the field during regular season. The Bills are heading to Pennsylvania for their next pre-season game on Saturday the against the Pittsburgh Steelers.