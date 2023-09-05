Brandon Beane envisions Tre White ascending to pre-injury form

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – When the Bills kick off the regular season on September 11th against the Jets, they’ll have cornerback Tre’Davious for the first season opener in two years.

White, 28, missed all but the final six regular season games last year while recovering from a torn ACL sustained in November of 2021.

Upon making his way back, he talked at length about how strenuous the process was.

Now, General Manager Brandon Beane envisions White ascending to his All-Pro form prior to injury.

I think Tre’Davious is in a really good spot,” Beane said. “You can just see it when you talk to him. He’s confident. You know, the D.A. was was a tough deal for him. Was his first major injury. And, you know, not an easy one to come back from, you know, when you’ve never dealt with that. And he’s in a great headspace. He’s really confident. And I see a guy who’s ascending and getting himself back to the tray that he was pre injury.”