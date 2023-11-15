Brandon Biro back with Amerks following injury

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Amerks Forward, Brandon Biro is back with the team fresh off of a brief stint with the Sabres and an upper body injury.

Biro, 25, debuted on Oct. 31 against the Flyers with his first two NHL goals after registering six points in five games with Rochester to start the season.

“It’s it’s kind of crazy,” Biro said on Wednesday. “I get paid to do this, so it doesn’t really matter where I am now. It’s the best part of my day is just come in and I get to play hockey and hang out with all the guys, and I’m just I’m never going to take that for granted. Now, whenever, whenever I’m healthy and getting to play, it’s just a lot of fun.”

“He’s an assistant captain for us,” Head Coach Seth Appert said. “And one of our best players over the last couple of seasons. Those are pretty impactful guys from a leadership perspective and a play perspective to get back.”

The Amerks visit the Cleveland Monsters on Thursday and Saturday.