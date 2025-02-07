BREAKING: Josh Allen wins 2024 NFL MVP

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Josh Allen has been named the 2024 NFL MVP, the Bills quarterback’s first time winning the honor.

Allen threw for 28 touchdowns on the season, ran for another 12, and even hauled in a receiving touchdown while turning the ball over just eight times. His 41 total touchdowns ranked fourth most in the NFL. Allen also led the Bills to their fifth-straight AFC East Championship.

Allen beat out Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who were all finalists for the award.

Allen also won the league’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and the FedEx Air Player of the Year