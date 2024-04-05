Brighton native Ernie Clement homers vs Yankees

BRONX, N.Y. (WHEC) – Ernie Clement has a home run ball he may never forget.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ infielder pinch-hit in the seventh inning, and launched a solo home run, taking Yankees’ Marcus Stroman yard. The ball traveled 407 feet and was Clement’s first of the season.

The Brighton native has had a good start to the year, hitting 5-of-17 at the plate for a .294 batting average. He has 82 career hits in the majors since being called up in 2021.

Clement’s home run provided the first run of the game, sparking Toronto’s 3-0 win over New York.