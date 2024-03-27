Brighton native Ernie Clement makes Toronto Blue Jays opening day roster

TORONTO, ON (WHEC) – Ernie Clement played so well during Spring Training, the Blue Jays decided he deserved a spot on the team’s opening day roster.

Clement batted .362 in 17 Spring Training games. That included a trio of home runs and eight RBI.

The Brighton native made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians). He signed with the Blue Jays on Mar. 14 2023 and was selected to the team’s active roster on May 23.

In 138 career games in the majors, Clement is batting .231 with 77 hits, 4 homers, and 25 RBI.

The Blue Jays open up on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday with the first pitch slated for 4:10 p.m.