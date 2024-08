TORONTO, ON (WHEC) – It’s a safe assumption that Brighton native Ernie Clement has earned the every day starting 3rd base job for the Blue Jays in 2024.

Clement, now in his fourth MLB season, has homered in three straight games and in four of the last seven after Toronto’s 5-3 win over the Angels on Thursday night.

Ernie hits his third home run in the last six games! 💪 pic.twitter.com/TILQsQd28k — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 22, 2024

It was his 10th of the year (career high) and part of what’s been his most prolific season so far.