Brighton’s Ernie Clement Sees Baseball Journey Come Full Circle Against Red Wings

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – When the Rochester Red Wings welcome in the Buffalo Bisons for the first of a six game series on Tuesday night, it’ll be an emotional homecoming for one local native.

Former Brighton Bruin, Ernie Clement, will jog onto the same field he grew up watching Red Wing games at and played the 2014 Sectional Championship game on.

“Walking out here, it was really cool,” Clement said. “I haven’t been here since high school, so I got a little chill walking into the dugout. I’m just going to really enjoy it.”

Clement, 27, was a 3x All-State and All-Rochester honoree during his time at Brighton High. Following that, he went on to play at Virginia before being drafted by the then Cleveland Indians in 2017. After bouncing around in the minor leagues for the past few years, the Toronto Blue Jays picked him up prior to the start of the season and later reassigned him to Buffalo. The move made his return to Innovative Field as a pro this week possible.

“I’m going to soak it in and, you know, try to play well for for the fam[ily] and friends,” he added. “It’s just going to be kind of a sprinkle of people coming. Luckily, my mom and grandmother are going to be at the game so I’m pumped.”