Broadcaster Jim Nantz will be inducted to Oak Hill’s hall of fame

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz will become the 46th inductee into the Hill of Fame at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford.

Oak Hill is planning a ceremony for Nantz during the week leading up to the 2023 PGA Championship. The induction ceremony will take place Wednesday, May 17. It will celebrate Nantz’s legendary broadcast journalism career, and his memorable and iconic broadcasting calls.

Nantz will also receive a bronze plaque that will hang at Oak Hill.