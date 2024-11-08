Brockport Football: Will the slipper still fit?

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – Brockport football is dreaming of turning their upset story into a fairytale. The Cinderella of Section V doesn’t want the slipper to come off in the semifinals.

“Oh, that clock. Old killjoy,” said Cinderella.

I guess that’s where Brockport football doesn’t necessarily agree. When the clock ran out in their quarterfinal game against the East Eagles, it was nowhere near a killjoy.

“We prepared all week to celebrate on their 50 (yard-line). As soon as the whistle blew and as soon as I seen it go in, no better feeling than upsetting a team that nobody believe you could beat,” said Blue Devils quarterback Landon Scott.

Scott had SIX total touchdowns in the game, something even Lady Tremaine would have to appreciate.

Brockport would go on to win 45-42 in a double overtime classic. After returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, the Blue Devils’ glass slipper seemed to be made out of plastic. It bent – at one point blowing a 14-point lead. But it never shattered.

“We wanted that game bad. Our team did it, I didn’t have much to do with it. I put my guys in positions to have success and they showed up Friday night so I’m proud of my boys,” said head coach Paul Carella.

Brockport football does the slipper still fit

The nature of Brockport’s upset shouldn’t just be measured by the fact that a 7-seed beat a 2-seed. Despite finishing the regular season at 5-3, Brockport didn’t own a single win over a team with a winning record.

In fact, in the regular season, East took the game 48-21. Monroe knocked off Brockport 46-2. And Canandaigua, who they face in Friday’s Class A semifinals game, won by 34 points.

“You can’t go to the ball without a horse,” once said the Fairy Godmother.

Well, Brockport football doesn’t have a horse, but they’ve been balling out with a bunch of dogs.

“My coach always says, playmakers are gonna make plays in the biggest games and I felt as a quarterback that’s what I had to do,” said Scott.

And the run isn’t over. The Blue Devils believe they can go one step further, and knock off the Gray Wolves to reach the Sectionals championship game.

“Seeing that East is an amazing team. Canandaigua’s right up there with them. Using it as fuel that we can beat these better teams,” said wide receiver Tyler Judd. “Even though there’s a lot of people that might not believe we could because of how we performed the first time.”

Friday’s game is a 7 p.m. kickoff at Canandaigua. The Gray Wolves have been a tough out all season long, but Brockport believes there’s a difference between Nov. 8 and when they lost to them on Oct. 18.

“I think our confidence grows each and every game. You don’t wanna judge your team the first week or your first loss. We’re still playing, so each and every week our goal is to get better,” said Carella.

Brockport football believes their run can continue. But even after an unbelievable win in the first round, there are surely some doubters who will say to snap out of it.

“Well, there’s one thing: they can’t order me to stop dreaming,” said Scott.

Oops, that’s not the correct quote. Cinderella said that.

But, same thing, right? We’ll see if the slipper still fits on Friday night.