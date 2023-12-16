Brockport girl’s basketball makes comeback against Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT (WHEC) – The Brockport girl’s basketball team trailed 24-16 at halftime, but came back to stun the Eagles on the road, 48-41.

Brockport was down 24-13 before Keira Wilson was fouled with 0.6 seconds left in the first half. She nailed all three free throws and in turn gave her team the momentum needed in the second half.

Watch the highlights above.