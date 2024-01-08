Miami Dolphins – 14, Buffalo Bills – 7: Week 18 LIVE takeaways

MIAMI, FL (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins play for the AFC East title game in the final week of the regular season. Jackson Roberts and Mat Mlodzinski give their takeaways after each quarter.

1st quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts:

Christian Benford continues to make plays in the secondary: his third takeaway in the last four games. Josh Allen and Gabe Davis had some miscommunication, which led to an interception but the Dolphins weren’t able to do anything with it. Both teams moving on their drives but turning the ball over.

Mat Mlodzinski:

Josh Allen isn’t making things easy on himself, with a few overthrows and two interceptions. On the first pick, there was a miscommunication on the throw, and the second one was a poor decision made worse as Gabe Davis tripped on himself in the endzone. Still, with no score, the Buffalo Bills are still very much in the game.

2nd quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts:

The Buffalo Bills are having trouble stopping the run and getting pressure on Tua Tagovailoa. On the offensive side, a brutal way to end the first half.

Mat Mlodzinski:

This game is going about as crazier as you’d expect an AFC East title game to go. The Bills had a chance to tie it at halftime, but a Josh Allen pass to Ty Johnson fell just short of the endzone and time ran out. Injury wise, Rasul Douglas, Gabe Davis, and Tyrel Dodson are all questionable to return.