Buffalo Bills – 10, Washington Commanders – 0: End of 1st quarter

LANDOVER, MD (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills play at the Washington Commanders for a week 3 matchup. Follow along for quarter-by-quarter updates and takeaways from the News10 NBC sports department.

Buffalo Bills 1st quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts: TB and GD are taking over

Terrel Bernard seems to have found his footing in this defense. He is moving around well and finding ways to make plays at critical junctures. Also, it’s fun watching Gabe Davis when he is in this much of a groove.

Mat Mlodzinski: Big play Bernard is a difference maker

For the second straight game, Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard came up with an interception. There were questions on if he might limit the Bills defense, but to this point, he’s done nothing but raise the play up. But the interception wasn’t all. Bernard also had two sacks – all in the first quarter. Usually players can’t win a weekly award in only one quarter, but Bernard may already have the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in his back pocket.