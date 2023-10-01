Buffalo Bills – 21, Miami Dolphins – 14: 2nd quarter

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are playing arguably the best game on paper on week 4 in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills 1st quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts: Offense, offense, offense

Three total possessions in the quarter – three touchdowns. Exactly the kind of start I thought we’d be in for. Buffalo continues to run the ball well and let James cook up yards. Meanwhile, the Dolphin offense has been very creative with their play calling.

Mat Mlodzinski: Long drives are the way to beat Miami

The Buffalo Bills put together two clock-eating drives to take a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. The first one, capped off by a Gabe Davis touchdown, went 8-plays and 75 yards and took over four minutes. The second TD ate up about five minutes of game clock and was finished off by a James Cook rush. Against an explosive Dolphins offense, keeping them off the field can be the best form of “defense.”