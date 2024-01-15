Buffalo Bills – 21, Pittsburgh Steelers – 0: LIVE update and takeaways

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Stay tuned to our Wild Card game updates between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers with takeaways following each quarter from our sports team.

1st quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts

The Bills first offensive drive was one of perfection. Since then, they haven’t lost much of a beat. Meanwhile, the defense is picking up where it left off: forcing turnovers deep in opposing territory. On that same side of the ball, Buffalo has limited the Pittsburgh run game.

Mat Mlodzinski

It’s all Buffalo early in this one. Josh Allen was a perfect 5-for-5 on the Bills’ opening drive, ending in Dawson Knox’s 6th career playoff touchdown. The second touchdown went to Dawson Knox, as Allen is heating up despite the cold and Pittsburgh can’t move the ball enough to get any points.