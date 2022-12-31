Buffalo Bills 2022 in review: Top 5 moments of the year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Josh Allen hurdles, Gabe Davis 98-yard touchdowns, and the Von Miller storybook. We saw and heard it all in 2022, but these moments stand above the rest.

5. Bills kick off 2022 NFL season, crush Los Angeles Rams

It was the first time in the history of the Bills franchise that they kicked off the NFL season. Buffalo took on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at So-Fi Stadium.

Our own Jackson Roberts was there, and he, along with all of Bills Mafia who traveled cross country, got to watch a Bills beatdown.

Buffalo won big, 31 to 10. Josh Allen threw 3 touchdowns and Stefon Diggs went for over 100 receiving yards.

And the Bills made sure everyone would remember who they are.

4. Bills outclass Patriots in AFC Wild Card game

47 to 17 was your final from Orchard Park on January 15th. The Bills were all business from the opening kickoff. They scored 27 unanswered points to begin the game.

Josh Allen played out of this world. He had a TD pass for every finger on that golden hand and only four incomplete passes.

It was a game Pats fans want to forget and Bills Mafia can choose to remember.

3. Bills top Chiefs in week 6, earn head-to-head tiebreaker

The Bills won 24 to 20, a game that right now is the tiebreaker that’s keeping Buffalo in first place in the AFC and looking to earn home field advantage in the playoffs.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes put on a clinic. Each Pro Bowl quarterback hit the 300-yard mark through the air.

An Allen TD pass to Dawson Knox gave the Bills the lead with about one minute left. One of two Mahomes interceptions sealed it for the Bills.

2. 2x Super Bowl champ Von Miller signs with Bills

On March 16, Von Miller inked a 6-year, $120 million deal to come to One Bills Drive. Through 11 games, he recorded 8 sacks, his most in a season since 2019.

But the two-time Super Bowl champ and future Hall of Famer tore his ACL on Thanksgiving. He’s going to be out for a while, but even having Miller around this team to give off his knowledge of winning the Super Bowl can’t be replicated by many players in the NFL.

1. Bills and Chiefs play NFL Playoff classic

You remember the story!

Gabe Davis caught a 75-yard TD to pull the Bills within two points heading into the 4th quarter. Davis had a career night with four touchdowns.

And then the Bills and Chiefs combined for 25 points in the final two minutes of the game, trading leads three times. The Bills thought they had won the game twice on Davis TDs.

But 13 seconds led to a Kansas City field goal. A coin toss led to the Chiefs getting the ball. And a Travis Kelce touchdown led to Buffalo being sent home.

And motivation for a moment the Bills are trying to secure in 2023!