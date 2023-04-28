Buffalo Bills: 2023 NFL Draft tracker

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Stay up to date on all of the picks the Buffalo Bills make during the 2023 NFL Draft with the News10 NBC NFL Draft tracker.

Buffalo Bills select Dalton Kincaid with 25th overall pick

General Information:

Position: TE

College: Utah

Height: 6-3

Weight: 246

In a bit of a surprise move, the Buffalo Bills traded up to 25 and drafted tight end Dalton Kincaid from Utah. Kincaid was a projected 2nd round pick by most draft outlets.

Kincaid comes to Buffalo after a dominant season with the Utes. He led his team with 70 receptions, 890 yards, and 8 touchdowns.

The Bills could opt to use Kincaid alongside Dawson Knox in a two tight end system.