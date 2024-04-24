Buffalo Bills: 2024 NFL Draft Preview

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here which means we are very close to learning the newest class of Buffalo Bills rookies.

Heading into Thursday’s first round, the Buffalo Bills have 10 total draft picks. That’s some of the most draft assets they’ve had in years, so it will be interesting to see how GM Brandon Beane and the organization goes about utilizing those picks.

If the Bills don’t make any trades and sit still (which 99.9% won’t happen), here’s what they have:

Rd. 1 – No. 28 overall

Rd. 2 – No. 60 overall

Rd. 4 – Nos. 128 and 133 overall

Rd. 5 – Nos. 144, 160, and 163 overall

Rd. 6 – Nos. 200 and 204 overall

Rd. 7 – No. 248 overall

Of course, the first two picks will be the most crucial in trying to maximize their top picks in the draft, but later round picks are also important. Khalil Shakir (5th round), Christian Benford (6th round), and Taron Johnson (4th round) are all late round picks who have made an impact on recent Bills teams.

Don’t expect the Bills to make their first round pick any time before 9:30 p.m.

If you plan on staying up to watch the Bills first round selection, make sure you have an extra dose of caffeine. Even if they trade up to a higher pick, the chance of the Bills moving into the top 10 is practically next to zero. This will almost certainly be a later first round pick once the draft starts at 8 p.m.

Glaring needs: WR, S, LG, CB

We’ve talked a lot about it – the Buffalo Bills need to find a star receiver to give Josh Allen SOMEONE to throw the ball to. That’s no disrespect to Khalil Shakir or Curtis Samuel. It also doesn’t say anything about Dalton Kincaid or Dawson Knox, who are both big parts of the team’s passing game. Simply put, when you lose Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, you need to find a STAR to replace them.

Still, safety is a critical position to be filled. Jordan Poyer is a Miami Dolphin and Micah Hyde may or may not return or retire. Finding depth pieces at left guard and cornerback could also be useful in later rounds.

The NFL Draft is always one of the most hyped up events in sports, but it’s clear this is a make-or-break draft for the Buffalo Bills.