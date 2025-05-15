Buffalo Bills 2025 schedule features pair of home games on NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday and the Buffalo Bills will play a handful of games in primetime with two of them on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The Bills will open with the Baltimore Ravens, a rematch of last season’s Divisional Round game which Buffalo took at home. This will also be in Orchard Park – an 8:20 p.m. kickoff on Sunday Night Football.

Week two, the Bills will be on the road to take on the New York Jets. After that, it’s three home games in a row, starting with a Thursday night divisional clash at home against Miami. Buffalo will get a 10-day break before they host New Orleans, and then another Sunday Night Football game on NBC against New England, which will also be Stefon Diggs’ first game back in Orchard Park.

The Bills will be on the road in primetime the following week, at Atlanta on Monday Night Football.

Week 7 is Buffalo’s bye, before they resume play against another NFC South opponent at Carolina. After that, it’s a rematch of the AFC Championship, as the Bills host Kansas City at 4:25.

The rest of the regular season is a bit of a more traditional schedule, with four 1 p.m. games and three 4:25 p.m. games against Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and Philadelphia. Their final primetime game is Thursday, Nov. 20, the week before Thanksgiving, as Buffalo will travel to Houston to face the Texans.

The Bills will end their season at home against the Jets. A time for that game will be announced at a later date.

Below is the full slate: