Buffalo Bills – 3, New England Patriots – 13: Halftime

FOXBORO, MA (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots play each other in a week 7 AFC East battle.

Buffalo Bills 2nd quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts: Offense STILL isn’t fixed

The offense continues to struggle with the O-Line giving Allen little protection. Defensively, they’ve held their own, despite New England’s success moving the ball downfield.

Mat Mlodzinski: Pats defense taking over

The Bills offense is certainly hurting themselves, but give some credit to the NE defense. The Patriots had one big sack when the Bills were in the endzone, and it ended in a Tyler Bass hooked field goal.

Buffalo Bills 1st quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts: Offensive still isn’t fixed

The Bills offensive struggles continue. The only flashes on that side of the ball in the quarter were by James Cook. The defense made a nice stop on the opening drive but the second time New England got the ball, it was a different story with a touchdown.

Mat Mlodzinski: Buffalo, we have a problem

The Bills played pretty bad against Jacksonville. We chalked it up to one bad game. Then, they struggled against the 1-win Giants. Now, after a quarter, the same issues are present against the Patriots. It’s time to start worrying about what’s wrong with the Bills.