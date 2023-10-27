Buffalo Bills hold on for 24-18 win over Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills look to stop a recent skid, at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3rd quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts: Bills continue to spread the ball around

Continuing the trend of getting everyone involved, five different guys were targeted in the quarter. The play calling continuing to be creative. Gabe Davis also continues to make plays when called upon. After all, he’s been thrown the ball more than any other receiver on the night at the end of 3 quarters.

Mat Mlodzinski: Points on the board, but progress

Let’s not kid ourselves – it still hasn’t been a perfect offensive showing for a Buffalo team that’s resorted to punting a few times. However, with 24 points heading into the 4th quarter, it’s been a much better gameplan and execution from the Bills.

2nd quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts: Offense continues to shine

Diddo 1st quarter thoughts. Buffalo put together a pair of scoring drives that resembled what we saw in Week 4 against the Dolphins. It was also great to see Dalton Kincaid reach the end zone for the first time.

Mat Mlodzinski: Dalton Kincaid is becoming a star

There’s no doubt how much the Buffalo Bills were thrilled about drafting Dalton Kincaid in the 1st round in April. Kincaid had his first breakout game in week 7 against New England and scored his first NFL touchdown in the 2nd quarter against the Bucs. He’s starting to turn into a legitimate threat for the Bills.

1st quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts: Balanced offense

The big takeaway from me were the designed QB runs, getting different guys involved and, as a result, looking less predictable on offense. Though the drive didn’t end with a touchdown, they looked like an offense operating with variety.

Mat Mlodzinski: Offense getting in an early groove

The Bills ran some no-huddle and even had a designed run for Josh Allen, leading to an opening drive field goal from Tyler Bass. Offensive struggles have been a hot topic lately, but weren’t an issue in the 1st quarter.