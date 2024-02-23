Buffalo Bills: 5 key free agent decisions to make

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The NFL offseason is here and for the Buffalo Bills, it will be a difficult decision to stay under the cap and keep talent in Orchard Park.

For some teams, the NFL offseason can be exciting. For the Buffalo Bills, that excitement will be paired with some fear. The team has virtually no room to budge in regards to the salary cap and will have to make some tough decisions.

Gabe Davis, WR

The number two receiver in Orchard Park might be on his way out. Davis posted a highlight video to social media thanking the team and Bills Mafia.

While Buffalo can’t afford to have fewer options for QB Josh Allen, it wouldn’t make sense for Davis to be in the long-term plan. He’ll most likely get a pretty hefty deal somewhere else and re-signing him would cost the Bills to lose a few other valuable free agents.

While Davis can make big plays and is a good blocker, his overall receiving numbers won’t get it done as the number two guy. The Buffalo Bills could use some change, whether it’s a better, veteran receiver, or a first round pick in the NFL Draft.

AJ Epenesa, DE

The Iowa product had the best statistical year of his young career and is in for an increased payday wherever he lands. The Bills also have a decision to make about Leonard Floyd, but Epenesa is younger and still won’t be anywhere near a max deal. If there’s one defensive free agent worth re-signing, it’s Epenesa.

Still, Bills Mafia needs to realize if that’s the case, Epenesa would likely be the marquee “free agent” of the offseason. Given how little cap is available, inking up Epenesa for the long-term would result in filling out other open roster spots with backups and veterans.

Dane Jackson, CB

To me, Dane Jackson is a complete toss-up. On one hand, he knows the system and won’t require a massive contract. The Bills would know who they’re keeping and Jackson’s very capable in a second string role with the tools to start if injuries pile up.

On the other hand, the Bills could certainly find someone else in free agency and improve the team, but it can always be a gamble in the secondary. I’m not sure if there’s a true correct answer, but I’m leaning toward the team moving in a different direction to try and spice things up.

Leonard Floyd, DE

Floyd was Buffalo’s steal of last offseason, as the veteran defensive end finished with his most sacks in a season (10.5) since 2020, tying a career-high.

Floyd is sure to ink a good contract again this offseason and there is speculation he could get more than the $7 million given to him by the Buffalo Bills last year.

If there’s any way Floyd would take fewer dollars, do it without hesitation. Otherwise, it’s not worth the risk at his age.

Latavius Murray, RB

In an RB room filled with free agents (Ty Johnson, Damien Harris), Latavius Murray is an interesting case. He very well could retire and if he does come back, would be the third string back.

Whether Harris or Johnson is re-signed is besides the point. Between showing he’s still got it on the field and heading up a players only meeting when the Bills were in a rough patch, Murray’s leadership can’t be understated. It’s not all about the stats, always.