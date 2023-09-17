Buffalo Bills – 21, Las Vegas Raiders – 10: Live game takeaways

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Check back with us throughout the Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders game for key takeaways from Jackson Roberts and Mat Mlodzinski.

Buffalo Bills halftime takeaways

Jackson Roberts –

Mat Mlodzinski – Gabe Davis steps up

A lot has been said about Josh Allen needing to do more, by doing less. Gabe Davis made his life easier in the first half, leading the Bills with 3 receptions for 41 yards. While Davis may not be as good as other second options in the NFL, if he can perform like this more consistently, it will help Allen going forward, and free up Stefon Diggs even more.

Buffalo Bills 1st quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts – Big play Bernard

The Raiders figured out how to make easy work of the Bills defense on their first drive. But on the second one, Terrel Bernard swung the tide, picking off Jimmy Garoppolo. That seemed to shift the momentum on the field. Buffalo has found a rhythm.

Mat Mlodzinski – Latavius Murray has entered the Bills RB room chat

Buffalo picked up veteran running back Latavius Murray in the offseason, and in the first quarter against the Raiders, Murray looked like the team’s featured back. Murray led the rushing attack with 3 carries for 15 yards and a rushing touchdown. That’s more carries than he had in the first game of the season against the Jets.