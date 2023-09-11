Buffalo Bills at New York Jets – Week 1 preview

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets meet on September 11, for what should be an emotional Monday night game.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills and New York Jets

Date: Sept. 11

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Network: ESPN & ABC

What’s at stake?

The Buffalo Bills head into week 1 of the 2023 NFL season in a much different place than last year. In 2022, the Bills were favorites to go on and win the Super Bowl. As we know, that didn’t happen, as Buffalo lost to Cincinnati in the Divisional Round.

There’s concern over whether or not the “window” has closed on the Bills being a championship team.

My thoughts? Ridiculous.

As long as Josh Allen is in a Bills uniform, they will be on the shortlist of teams that could win the Super Bowl. The last time I checked, Stefon Diggs is still there. Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, and Von Miller (injured) are still there. The only crucial player Buffalo lost from last season’s team was Tremaine Edmunds. They replaced him with Dalton Kincaid, Damien Harris, and a few other pieces.

Have the Buffalo Bills taken a step back? I don’t think so, but we may get a good idea on that claim as soon as week 1.

The New York Jets added Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, which should propel them to AFC East title contenders at the very least. Rodgers is a former league MVP and won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers. He’s 39 years old now, but still playing at a high level and has offenses pieces in Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Dalvin Cook.

The Super Bowl can’t be decided in week 1, but NFL fans will certainly make their own opinions. If Buffalo wants to stay atop the league, a win over the Jets, in New York, would be a great way of helping people to remember what the Bills are all about.

Buffalo Bills player to watch:

Christian Benford

In a bit of a surprise decision, Bills head coach Sean McDermott chose to name Benford, a second year player out of Villanova, the week 1 starter at cornerback opposite Tre White.

Benford played well last season before an injury riddled season forced him out of 7 of the Bills 16 regular season games.

Even though veteran Dane Jackson impressed in training camp, and the preseason, McDermott is rolling with Benford.

Now, Benford will be in the limelight. The young corner will make pressure-filled start in New York, against Aaron Rodgers and his weapons. One player doesn’t make or break a game (unless it’s Kadarius Toney), but Benford’s performance against the Jets is sure to be talked about more than most of the other starters.

Final score predictions:

Jackson Roberts: Bills – 27, Jets – 24

Mat Mlodzinski: Jets – 24, Bills – 21