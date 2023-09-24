Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders – Week 3 preview
LANDOVER, MD (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills play a rare game in Washington against the undefeated Commanders.
Buffalo Bills gameday basics:
- Teams: Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders
- Date: Sept. 24
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Location: FedEx Field (Landover, MD)
- Network: CBS
What’s at stake?
While Buffalo’s week 3 game won’t have a major effect on the AFC standings, it can be a huge game to continue momentum.
After a dud of a week 1 outing, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills played a near-perfect offensive game, taking down the Las Vegas Raiders, 38-10, in week 2. Now they head into Washington at 1-1 and with a chance to dethrone the undefeated Commanders.
The Bills can also keep a lengthy streak alive. After losing four straight from 1984-1992, the Bills have won eight of their last nine games against the Washington franchise. Allen’s Bills are also 2-0 against Washington.
Buffalo Bills player to watch: Gabe Davis
Gabe Davis is coming off a 92-yard outing against the Raiders and could be in for another big game against Washington.
The Commanders have a tough defensive front, but an iffy secondary, something the Bills could take advantage of. If the Bills choose to take a few extra deep shots, Davis is likely to be targeted.