Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders – Week 3 preview

LANDOVER, MD (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills play a rare game in Washington against the undefeated Commanders.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders

Date: Sept. 24

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: FedEx Field (Landover, MD)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

While Buffalo’s week 3 game won’t have a major effect on the AFC standings, it can be a huge game to continue momentum.

After a dud of a week 1 outing, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills played a near-perfect offensive game, taking down the Las Vegas Raiders, 38-10, in week 2. Now they head into Washington at 1-1 and with a chance to dethrone the undefeated Commanders.

The Bills can also keep a lengthy streak alive. After losing four straight from 1984-1992, the Bills have won eight of their last nine games against the Washington franchise. Allen’s Bills are also 2-0 against Washington.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Gabe Davis

Gabe Davis is coming off a 92-yard outing against the Raiders and could be in for another big game against Washington.

The Commanders have a tough defensive front, but an iffy secondary, something the Bills could take advantage of. If the Bills choose to take a few extra deep shots, Davis is likely to be targeted.

Score Predictions

Jackson Roberts: Bills, 21-14

Mat Mlodzinski: Bills, 27-20