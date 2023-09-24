Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders – Week 3 preview

Mat Mlodzinski News10NBC
Josh Allen, Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13), right, is congratulated by quarterback Josh Allen after his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

LANDOVER, MD (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills play a rare game in Washington against the undefeated Commanders.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

  • Teams: Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders
  • Date: Sept. 24
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Location: FedEx Field (Landover, MD)
  • Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

While Buffalo’s week 3 game won’t have a major effect on the AFC standings, it can be a huge game to continue momentum.

After a dud of a week 1 outing, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills played a near-perfect offensive game, taking down the Las Vegas Raiders, 38-10, in week 2. Now they head into Washington at 1-1 and with a chance to dethrone the undefeated Commanders.

The Bills can also keep a lengthy streak alive. After losing four straight from 1984-1992, the Bills have won eight of their last nine games against the Washington franchise. Allen’s Bills are also 2-0 against Washington.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Gabe Davis

Gabe Davis is coming off a 92-yard outing against the Raiders and could be in for another big game against Washington.

The Commanders have a tough defensive front, but an iffy secondary, something the Bills could take advantage of. If the Bills choose to take a few extra deep shots, Davis is likely to be targeted.

Score Predictions

Jackson Roberts: Bills, 21-14

Mat Mlodzinski: Bills, 27-20