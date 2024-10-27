Buffalo Bills blow out Seattle Seahawks, 31-10

SEATTLE, WA (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills dominated Seattle for their third straight win, improving to 6-2 on the season and taking a 2.5 game lead on the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.

Josh Allen threw his first interception of the season, but also put together one of his most complete games of the season. Allen had 283 passing yards, a pair of TD tosses, and 25 more yards on the ground.

But on a day where many players on the Buffalo Bills offense chipped in, it was James Cook’s 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns that paved the way for the win. Cook averaged 6.5 yards per carry, as Seattle had virtually no answer for the third-year back.

Amari Cooper’s second game in a Buffalo Bills jersey was quiet. The future Hall of Famer only had one catch for three yards. He was overshadowed by rookie Keon Coleman, who had 70 yards and a touchdown, and Khalil Shakir, who grabbed a career-high 9 passes for 107 yards.

And on National Tight End Day, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox combined for 6 receptions, 81 yards, and a touchdown that belonged to Kincaid.

Defensively, the Bills had a good team effort, but the biggest splash play was an interception from defensive tackle Austin Johnson.

Next up for Buffalo is a home game against the Dolphins, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.