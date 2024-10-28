Buffalo Bills credit James Cook for big win

SEATTLE, WA (WHEC) – In a game where the Buffalo Bills got help from most of the offensive starters, James Cook had the biggest game, statistically.

The Bills’ running back coasted to 111 rushing yards, his most in a game this season and the third most the third-year player has had in his career. Cook also found the endzone twice.

“All week we told him it’s gonna hit here, all week it’s gonna hit here, and Cook just went in the game and he followed along,” said offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

“He can be an angry runner,” said quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen had himself a good passing day with 283 yards and two touchdown tosses. But having Cook put up big numbers in the backfield helped the entire offense click to the max.

“He’s focused, he prepares, and you don’t take that for granted. These guys, in that locker room, they work during the week to get themselves to be the most prepared they can,” said head coach Sean McDermott.

Cook now has seven rushing touchdowns this season. Only Derrick Henry (8) and Kyren Williams (8) have more through week 8.