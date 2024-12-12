Buffalo Bills facing adversity ahead of Lions game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – For a number of reasons, the Buffalo Bills won’t have it easy in their week 14 clash in Detroit.

The team didn’t practice on Thursday, due to dangerous snowy conditions in the Orchard Park area. Instead, they held a “virtual” practice meeting.

Still, the team listed their daily injury report, and a new player popped up – safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, along with Taylor Rapp, both “did not practice,” which could force two backup players into the starting safety roles against one of, if not the best offense in the NFL. Cornerback Rasul Douglas was also out on Thursday.

Since the team only held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, there’s a chance that Friday’s practice is the only true one they’ll have all week to prepare for the 12-1 Lions.

And that’s the biggest adversity the team is facing this week. After giving up 44 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Buffalo Bills will go toe to toe with perhaps the most dangerous offensive system in the league. The Lions have two of the NFL’s top running backs, an elite receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown, a young star tight end in Sam LaPorta, and a coach in Dan Campbell who acts as if he’s in Madden.

The Buffalo Bills defense looks to come back from a bad showing in Week 13 against the Rams.

In other words, the Bills are having an unconventional week to try and prepare for a team that can score 30 points or more at will.

“Bringing more urgency and coming out with energy and juice,” said cornerback Taron Johnson, in terms of how the team will try and reign things in and slow down the Lions defense.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.