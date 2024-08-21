Buffalo Bills facing tough decisions as roster cut day approaches

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – On Aug. 27, the Buffalo Bills will be forced to trim down to the 53-man roster, a process that by all standards, won’t be easy.

As of Aug. 21, the Bills have 91 players listed on the roster, not including quarterback Shane Buechele and offensive tackle Tommy Doyle, who are both on the IR.

That means, nearly half of the current roster will be cut, with only a handful of spots also open for the practice squad.

“In the end, our job is to do what’s best for the organization,” said defensive coordinator Bobby Babich. “We care for all these guys, but there is a business side of things.

Babich wasn’t particularly happy about the idea of cutting so many players, especially because of how close the coaches become throughout the offseason.

“It’s never easy. You build relationships with these guys,” said Babich. “Not one coach in this building will tell you they enjoy that.”

Still, on the business side of things, only one preseason game on Saturday against Carolina remains for players to prove why they should make the team.

Kickoff for that game against the Panthers is at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.