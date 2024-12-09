Buffalo Bills fall to Los Angeles Rams, 44-42: Postgame reaction

LOS ANGELES, CA (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills fell in an absolute shootout, 44-42 to the Los Angeles Rams. Postgame, the Bills didn’t point fingers, but there were some questionable calls.

Despite falling behind 17 points in the third quarter, the Bills stormed back to make it a 3-point game late in the fourth quarter. However, after a holding penalty on 3rd & 7, the Bills accepted it, forcing the Rams into a 3rd & 17. They picked up 12 yards, and converted on 4th & 5, eventually cashing in for a touchdown.

The Bills quickly drove down the field down nine, but couldn’t execute a Josh Allen quarterback sneak on 1st & goal. Sean McDermott burned a timeout – ultimately ending any chance of the Bills stopping the Rams and forcing a punt.

“Just felt like that was the best course of action right there,” said McDermott. “We’ll go back and look at it again. Just overall felt like we could get it in there on the first play. Didn’t get it.”

“I gotta find a way to get in the endzone,” said Allen.

Buffalo eventually scored but didn’t get the onside kick, ending their hopes and their seven-game winning streak in the process.

Despite the loss and poor execution, Allen had an exceptional game. He threw for 342 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, rushing in for 3 more and collecting 82 yards on the ground. Still, he didn’t feel like he did enough, as crazy as that may sound.

“Gotta make one more play than they do,” said Allen. “Total team loss, three phases, we feel like we didn’t play up to our standard. That starts with me.”

Still, defensively, the Bills could barely keep Los Angeles off the field. The Rams never punted in the game and accounted for 457 total yards of offense and 28 first downs.

“Didn’t play well enough to win at all,” said linebacker Terrel Bernard. “We feel like the offense kept us in the game the whole way through, gave us the opportunity, and we just couldn’t get it done.”

37 points allowed (7 came from a blocked punt return for a TD) is the most Buffalo’s allowed in a game since week 12 of the 2023 season.

Next week, the Detroit Lions host the Buffalo Bills in a game between two high-powered offenses at 4:25 p.m.