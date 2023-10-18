Buffalo Bills focused on figuring out roles soon

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills are entering week 7 of the 2023 NFL season and surprisingly, they’re still trying to figure out the roles of some of their players.

While some players like Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Gabe Davis are cemented into the Buffalo Bills offense, others like Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, and Dalton Kincaid are still new to the franchise. Because of that, Sean McDermott and the rest of the coaching staff are still trying to figure out how to use everyone to the best of their abilities.

“It’s putting them in those positions so that we can be the best offense we can become,” said McDermott.

For Harty, the picture is unclear. The wide receiver only played 10 offensive snaps against the New York Giants in week 6. However, one of those resulted in a walk-in touchdown, his first score of the season.

However, Allen makes the picture clearer. He says some of this falls on himself and how he’s able to learn his new teammates’ tendencies.

“To fully know somebody it takes a while. To know somebody’s body language and their thoughts and to be able to have these conversations about live game reps,” said Allen. “You need those game reps to have these hard conversations.”

One positive is that Harty and Quintin Morris scored the two receiving TDs for the Bills against the Giants. It was the first time either had reached the endzone all season.

Going forward, the team will look to solidify their roles and others.