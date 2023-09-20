Buffalo Bills focused on preparing for stout Washington Commanders defense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills (1-1) will face one of the toughest defensive in the NFL when they visit the Washington Commanders (2-0) on Sunday.

The 2-0 start has been a bit of a surprise for a Washington franchise under new ownership. But one thing is for certain – the defensive front seven is elite.

“There’s a lot of former first round picks along that front,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. “It’s impressive.”

“It’s one of the best groups, if not the best group in the league up front,” said Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills are no stranger to playing top defense this season. In week 1, they lost to a New York Jets team with one of the best coverages in the NFL. This game will be about not letting Washington’s defense take over.

“Making sure that we don’t let them take over the game, because they have the ability to do that,” said Allen.

The Bills and Commanders kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.