Buffalo Bills: It isn’t just the Josh Allen show anymore

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Josh Allen is everything to the Buffalo Bills. The quarterback leads the NFL with 40 total touchdowns (27 passing and 13 rushing). With the Bills now in the thick of the playoffs at 9-6, Allen has vaulted himself into MVP consideration.

The difference between now and the regular season? Allen is still making ridiculous plays that only he can make – but he’s no longer being counted on to make those plays.

“The players that are needing to make the plays when their opportunity comes up, they’re stepping up,” said Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

The win over the Cowboys? It was the James Cook show with over 200 total yards. Gabe Davis (finally) showed up with over 100 receiving yards against the Chargers. Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid have become mainstays in the receiving game. Players are stepping up that weren’t at the start of the season. And it’s translating to wins.

“It’s to a point now where I don’t know how beneficial it is to double (Stefon Diggs), because some of the other guys are making plays,” said Allen.

For the Bills, continued offensive success might lead to a playoff berth. The team is one win (and a few losses from other teams) away from clinching a spot. Here’s how they can make it in week 17.