Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen doesn’t practice, focused on managing shoulder injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Josh Allen was limited on Wednesday, but during the media viewing portion of practice, the star QB was nowhere to be found.

“Didn’t do too much today. Just taking it easy and making sure I’m putting myself in the best position for Sunday and making sure that I’m not sore,” said Allen.

The injury happened the last time the Buffalo Bills played on Sunday Night Football, which was week 6 against the New York Giants. Now it’s week 9, and while Allen doesn’t seem super concerned, it’s something to monitor going forward.

“Unfortunate when it’s your throwing shoulder, and as a thrower you don’t like feeling any sort of, I wouldn’t even call it pain, just discomfort in there,” said Allen. “We’re just trying to stay on top of it and get ahead of it while we can.”

Allen also mentioned that he doesn’t like missing practice and wished he was able to practice on Wednesday. He plans on practicing Thursday with the team.