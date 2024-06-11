Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen working on throwing motion in year seven

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – It’s never too late to fine tune your skills. That surely goes for Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen, who is heading into his seventh full NFL season, has thrown for at least 4,200 yards in each of the last four seasons. But he believes there’s still a level up.

“There’s inefficacies that every quarterback can find. You show me the perfect thrower, I’ll tell you something wrong with him,” said Allen.

Of course for Allen, who has arguably the strongest arm in the NFL, the talk has always been about his decision making. He threw a career worst 18 interceptions in 2023.

The two may not have a direct correlation, but a shorter throwing motion could benefit that part of his game.

Allen also mentioned the struggles of changing up his motion.

“It’s just like changing a swing in golf. As long as you’re trusting it and keep working on it every single day, results will come,” said Allen.

Of course, Allen is also working on getting used to throwing the ball to new wide receivers as well. It’s the first Buffalo Bills offseason in a while where change is a big theme.