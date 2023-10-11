Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam and Dorian Williams eager to step up

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills haven’t been able to escape the injury bug lately, with Tre White and Matt Milano going down in back-to-back weeks.

But when one player goes down, another must step up. Two potential options are Kaiir Elam and Dorian Williams.

Elam, the Bills first round pick in 2022, played his first game of the season against Jacksonville. He admitted some nerves, but wants to make sure he’s ready the next time he’s called on.

“With my situation, I really just want to go out there and prove myself. That’s all I want to do,” said Elam.

For Williams, the key to stepping up to a new and bigger role is having more self confidence.

“To hear All-Pro guys like, nah you’re special, you can do this, it’s an amazing feeling,” said Williams.

While head coach Sean McDermott hasn’t named starters versus the New York Giants yet, Elam and Williams will both likely see at least some time on the field.