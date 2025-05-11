Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston and Dorian Strong forming bond

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills rookies Maxwell Hairston and Dorian Strong are quickly becoming friends amidst a direct battle to make the team.

It’s a unique dynamic – the Bills have an open spot or two at cornerback. Hairston, the team’s first round pick, is just about a surefire bet to make the team. Strong, who was taken in the sixth round, will have to fight his way on. But he’s got the support of Hairston, despite competition on the field.

“Somebody that, we’re gonna lean on each other and help each other get through this process,” said Hairston.

The two rookies got to know each other during the NFL Draft process.

“We kind of already worked together so I know how he works, I know how to make him a better player, he knows how to make me a better player,” said Strong.

But training together is a different than practicing alongside each other with the same goal in mind. While competition is in the forefront in May, the two hope to be working together on the active roster in the near future.

“He called me,” said Strong, “We had a little tight group up in Phoenix at Exos, we were real tight knit up there and we always knew that possibly one of us was gonna be on the team together and glad it’s me and him.”

“I’m taking mental reps when I watch D Strong and seeing him go out there, play with poise and play like he’s already adjusted, that was good to see,” said Hairston following Friday’s practice.

The two will likely be linked together all offseason as players in the same draft class at the same position. But they’re taking it in stride, making sure a bond is formed out of it regardless on if both make the team.

“You can’t basically be an A-hole I guess,” said Strong. “At the end of the day, we’re all competing and moral of the story, I can help him.”

Of course, Hairston is starting with a big advantage, but from Strong’s perspective, they both have equal shots at making the roster.